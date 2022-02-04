LoRa Chipsets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LoRa is a modulation technology used in the physical layer of the LoRaWAN network. It is basically Chirp Spread Spectrum modulation, which is used to apply different spreading factors to provide different data rates

This report contains market size and forecasts of LoRa Chipsets in global, including the following market information:

Global LoRa Chipsets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LoRa Chipsets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five LoRa Chipsets companies in 2021 (%)

The global LoRa Chipsets market was valued at 206.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1061.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gateway Chipset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LoRa Chipsets include Semtech, ASR Microelectronics and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LoRa Chipsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LoRa Chipsets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global LoRa Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gateway Chipset

Terminal Chipset

Global LoRa Chipsets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global LoRa Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home and Buildings

Smart Metering

Supply Chain & Logistics

Others

Global LoRa Chipsets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global LoRa Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LoRa Chipsets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LoRa Chipsets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LoRa Chipsets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies LoRa Chipsets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Semtech

ASR Microelectronics

STMicroelectronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LoRa Chipsets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LoRa Chipsets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LoRa Chipsets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LoRa Chipsets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LoRa Chipsets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LoRa Chipsets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LoRa Chipsets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LoRa Chipsets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LoRa Chipsets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LoRa Chipsets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LoRa Chipsets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LoRa Chipsets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LoRa Chipsets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LoRa Chipsets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LoRa Chipsets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LoRa Chipsets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global LoRa Chipsets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gateway Chipset

