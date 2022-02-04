IoT Chip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An IoT chip is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines, and electronic devices. It connects to wireless networks and sends and receives data. The most proportion of Global IoT Chip is used for consumer electronics and the proportion is about 28.54% in 2020.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Chip in global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IoT Chip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five IoT Chip companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-iot-chip-2022-2028-563

The global IoT Chip market was valued at 47300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 124550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Processor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT Chip include Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies), Microchip Technology, Texas Instruments, Advanced Micro Devices and NXP Semiconductors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global IoT Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Global IoT Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global IoT Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Global IoT Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global IoT Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IoT Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies IoT Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intel

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies)

Microchip Technology

Texas Instruments

Advanced Micro Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Mediatek

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Marvell Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-iot-chip-2022-2028-563

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IoT Chip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IoT Chip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IoT Chip Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IoT Chip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IoT Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IoT Chip Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IoT Chip Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IoT Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IoT Chip Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IoT Chip Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IoT Chip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Chip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IoT Chip Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Chip Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Chip Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Chip Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IoT Chip Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Processor

4.1.3 Sensor

4.1.4 Connectivity IC

4.1.5 Memory Device

4.1.6 Logic Device

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Chip Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Film Grade Polyester Chip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

TCON Chip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Brain-like Computing Chip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028