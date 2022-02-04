Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic.
This report studies the Al2O3 DBC ceramic substrate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
- Global top five Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) market was valued at 284.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 506.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alumina 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) include Rogers/Curamik, KCC, Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics), Heraeus Electronics, Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology, NGK Electronics Devices, IXYS (Germany Division), Remtec and Stellar Industries Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Alumina 96%
- Others
Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Home Appliances and CPV
- Aerospace and Others
Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
- Key companies Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rogers/Curamik
- KCC
- Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics)
- Heraeus Electronics
- Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology
- NGK Electronics Devices
- IXYS (Germany Division)
- Remtec
- Stellar Industries Corp
- Tong Hsing (acquired HCS)
- Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Product Type
