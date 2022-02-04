Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Epitaxial Wafer is made by adding multi-micrometer thick single silicon carbide crystal layers on top of a polished wafer. Precise control of thickness, doping (carrier concentration) and defect density is required to enable high yielding power devices from a semiconductor fabrication facility. Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer is a wafer of Silicon Carbide made by epitaxial growth (called epitaxy) for use in making semiconductor and photonic device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer market was valued at 234.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1560.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

100mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer include Cree (Wolfspeed), II-VI Advanced Materials(Ascatron), Showa Denko K.K.(NSSMC), Epiworld intenational, SK Siltron(Dupont), TYSiC, STMicroelectronics (Norstel) and ROHM (Sicrystal), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

100mm

150mm

200mm

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

600-1200V SiC Devices

1200-3300V SiC Devices

Above 3300V SiC Devices

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cree (Wolfspeed)

II-VI Advanced Materials(Ascatron)

Showa Denko K.K.(NSSMC)

Epiworld intenational

SK Siltron(Dupont)

TYSiC

STMicroelectronics (Norstel)

ROHM (Sicrystal)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Players in Global Market

