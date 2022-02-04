High Voltage Protective Relay Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In electrical engineering, a protective relay is a relay device designed to trip a circuit breaker when a fault is detected.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Protective Relay in global, including the following market information:

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High Voltage Protective Relay companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Voltage Protective Relay market was valued at 689 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 925.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electromechanical & Static Relay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Voltage Protective Relay include Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity, Denso, Fujitsu, Gigavac(Sensata), Song Chuan Precision, Woodward and ABB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Voltage Protective Relay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electromechanical & Static Relay

Digital & Numerical Relay

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Utilities

Industrial

Railways

Automobile

Others

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic

TE Connectivity

Denso

Fujitsu

Gigavac(Sensata)

Song Chuan Precision

Woodward

ABB

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Littelfuse

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Voltage Protective Relay Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Voltage Protective Relay Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Voltage Protective Relay Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Protective Relay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage Protective Relay Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage Protective Relay Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Voltage Protective Relay Companies

