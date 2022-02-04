Solid-State Switch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A solid-state switch or solid state relay (SSR) is an electronic switching device that switches on or off when an external voltage (AC or DC) is applied across its control terminals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid-State Switch in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid-State Switch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid-State Switch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Solid-State Switch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid-State Switch market was valued at 962.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1352.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Output SSRs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid-State Switch include Omron, Littelfuse, Crydom, TE Connectivity, Carlo Gavazzi Holding, Panasonic, Opto 22, Vishay and Celduc Relais, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid-State Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid-State Switch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Solid-State Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Output SSRs

DC Output SSRs

AC/DC Output SSRs

Global Solid-State Switch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Solid-State Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Automation

Industrial Automation Equipment

Power & Energy

Home Appliances

Others

Global Solid-State Switch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Solid-State Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid-State Switch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid-State Switch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid-State Switch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Solid-State Switch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omron

Littelfuse

Crydom

TE Connectivity

Carlo Gavazzi Holding

Panasonic

Opto 22

Vishay

Celduc Relais

Wuxi Gold Control Technology

Fujitsu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid-State Switch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid-State Switch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid-State Switch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid-State Switch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid-State Switch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid-State Switch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid-State Switch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid-State Switch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid-State Switch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid-State Switch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid-State Switch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid-State Switch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid-State Switch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

