1, 4 Butanediol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,4-Butanediol is used industrially as a solvent and in the manufacture of some types of plastics, elastic fibers and polyurethanes. 2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses. Applications include precursors to various plastics and pesticides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1, 4 Butanediol in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/122687/global-butanediol-market-2022-2028-468

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 1, 4 Butanediol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1, 4 Butanediol market was valued at 5683.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9348.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reppe Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1, 4 Butanediol include BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem and Xinjiang Tianye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1, 4 Butanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1, 4 Butanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1, 4 Butanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1, 4 Butanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1, 4 Butanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/122687/global-butanediol-market-2022-2028-468

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1, 4 Butanediol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1, 4 Butanediol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1, 4 Butanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1, 4 Butanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1, 4 Butanediol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1, 4 Butanediol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1, 4 Butanediol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1, 4 Butanediol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/