Image and Video Capture Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Image and Video Capture Card industry can be broken down into several segments, PCI/PCIe Capture Card, USB Capture Card, etc.Across the world, the major players cover AVerMedia, Epiphan, etc.The Image and Video Capture Card provides a fast transfer of color and monochrome Image and Video data to the host PC memory.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image and Video Capture Card in global, including the following market information:

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Image and Video Capture Card companies in 2021 (%)

The global Image and Video Capture Card market was valued at 343.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 473.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PCI/PCIe Capture Cards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Image and Video Capture Card include AVerMedia Technologies,Inc, Epiphan, Blackmagic, Cognex, TeledyneDALSA, Elgato, Euresys, Advantech and Nanjing Magewell Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Image and Video Capture Card manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PCI/PCIe Capture Cards

USB Capture Cards

Others

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PC

Scanner

Camera

Others

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Image and Video Capture Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Image and Video Capture Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Image and Video Capture Card sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Image and Video Capture Card sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AVerMedia Technologies,Inc

Epiphan

Blackmagic

Cognex

TeledyneDALSA

Elgato

Euresys

Advantech

Nanjing Magewell Electronics

Razer

ADLINK

Hauppauge Digital Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image and Video Capture Card Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image and Video Capture Card Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Image and Video Capture Card Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Image and Video Capture Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Image and Video Capture Card Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image and Video Capture Card Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image and Video Capture Card Companies

