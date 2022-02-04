Light Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Light Sensor is a photoelectric device that converts light energy (photons) detected to electrical energy (electrons).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Light Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Light Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light Sensors market was valued at 919 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1396.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Photoelectric IC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Sensors include ams AG, onsemi, Osram, Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments, Renesas, Silicon Labs, LITEON and Microsemi (Microchip), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Light Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Photoelectric IC

Photodiode

Phototransistor

Global Light Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Light Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart Phone

Tablet Computer

Laptop Computer

Automotive Electronics

Others

Global Light Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Light Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Light Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ams AG

onsemi

Osram

Broadcom Inc

Texas Instruments

Renesas

Silicon Labs

LITEON

Microsemi (Microchip)

EVERLIGHT

Vishay

Excelitas

New Japan Radio

Epticore

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Light Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Light Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Light Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Light Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Light Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Light Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Light Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Light Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Light Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Light Sensors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Photoelectric IC

