Encoder IC Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An encoder is a sensing device that provides feedback. Encoders convert motion to an electrical signal that can be read by some type of control device in a motion control system, such as a counter or PLC. The encoder sends a feedback signal that can be used to determine position, count, speed, or direction. A control device can use this information to send a command for a particular function. This report studies the encoder IC market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Encoder IC in global, including the following market information:

Global Encoder IC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Encoder IC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Pcs)

Global top five Encoder IC companies in 2021 (%)

The global Encoder IC market was valued at 459.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 675.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnetic Encoder IC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Encoder IC include Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio, TE Connectivity, IC-Haus, SEIKO NPC, RLS, PREMA Semiconductor and Hamamatsu. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Encoder IC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Encoder IC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Encoder IC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnetic Encoder IC

Optical Encoder IC

Global Encoder IC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Encoder IC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Machine Tool

Consumer Electronics

Assembly Equipment

Others

Global Encoder IC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Encoder IC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Encoder IC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Encoder IC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Encoder IC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Pcs)

Key companies Encoder IC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Broadcom

AMS

New Japan Radio

TE Connectivity

IC-Haus

SEIKO NPC

RLS

PREMA Semiconductor

Hamamatsu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Encoder IC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Encoder IC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Encoder IC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Encoder IC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Encoder IC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Encoder IC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Encoder IC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Encoder IC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Encoder IC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Encoder IC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Encoder IC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Encoder IC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Encoder IC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Encoder IC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Encoder IC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Magnetic Encoder IC

4.1.3 Optical Encoder IC

