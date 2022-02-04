Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A radiant barrier is a type of building product that reflects thermal radiation and reduces heat transfer. Since thermal energy is also transferred via conduction and convection, radiant barriers are often supplemented with thermal insulation products that slow down heat transfer via conduction or convection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation market was valued at 715.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1119.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radiant Barrier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation include Reflectix, DowDuPont, Innovative Insulation, Solvay, Dunmore, Fi-Foil Company, Spunchem, Patidar and Advanced Technical Laminates Manufacturing. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radiant Barrier

Reflective Insulation

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Reflectix

DowDuPont

Innovative Insulation

Solvay

Dunmore

Fi-Foil Company

Spunchem

Patidar

Advanced Technical Laminates Manufacturing

