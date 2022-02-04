Automotive Refinish Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive refinish coating is used in an automotive repair center or body shop for refinishing vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Refinish Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Refinish Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Refinish Coating market was valued at 11440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV-cured Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Refinish Coating include BASF, AkzoNobel, 3M, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, DowDuPont, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint and KCC Paints and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Refinish Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV-cured Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

AkzoNobel

3M

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

DowDuPont

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

KCC Paints

Axalta Coating

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Refinish Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Refinish Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Refinish Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Refinish Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Refinish Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Refinish Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Refinish Coating Companies

