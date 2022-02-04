Automotive Refinish Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Refinish Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Automotive refinish coating is used in an automotive repair center or body shop for refinishing vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Refinish Coating in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Automotive Refinish Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Refinish Coating market was valued at 11440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV-cured Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Refinish Coating include BASF, AkzoNobel, 3M, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, DowDuPont, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint and KCC Paints and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Refinish Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- UV-cured Coatings
- Water-borne Coatings
- Solvent-borne Coatings
Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Automotive Refinish Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- AkzoNobel
- 3M
- PPG Industries
- Sherwin-Williams
- DowDuPont
- Kansai Paint
- Nippon Paint
- KCC Paints
- Axalta Coating
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Refinish Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Refinish Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Refinish Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Refinish Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Refinish Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Refinish Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Refinish Coating Companies
