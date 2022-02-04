Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electron beam irradiation processing refers to the electron beam generated by electron accelerators and matter interaction of physical, chemical or biological effect, the implementation of processed material of disinfection sterilization, insecticidal inactivated, preservation, prolonging the shelf life, material modification such as the purpose, with safety, high efficiency, no pollution, no residue, does not destroy the original traits and other significant advantages. Widely used in traditional Chinese medicine, food, medical supplies and equipment, agricultural and sideline products, cosmetics, food and drug packaging materials, material modification and many other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electron Beam Irradiation Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electron Beam Irradiation Service market was valued at 759.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1273.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0~2MeV Electron Beam Irradiation Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electron Beam Irradiation Service include STERIS AST, CGN Nuclear Technology Development, BSG, NHV, E-BEAM Services, Guangzhou Huada Biotechnology, Sterigenics, Lanfu High-energy and Beijing Hongyisifang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electron Beam Irradiation Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0~2MeV Electron Beam Irradiation Service

2 MeV~5 MeV Electron Beam Irradiation Service

5 MeV~10 MeV Electron Beam Irradiation Service

Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Food

Industrial

Others

Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electron Beam Irradiation Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electron Beam Irradiation Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

STERIS AST

CGN Nuclear Technology Development

BSG

NHV

E-BEAM Services

Guangzhou Huada Biotechnology

Sterigenics

Lanfu High-energy

Beijing Hongyisifang

Shaanxi Fangyuan Industrial Group

Acsion

Steri-Tek

EB Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electron Beam Irradiation Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electron Beam Irradiation Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electron Beam Irradiation Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electron Beam Irradiation Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electron Beam Irradiation Service Players in Global Market

