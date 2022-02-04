Polyimide Fibers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimide fibers refer to fibers containing aromatic imides in the molecular chain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimide Fibers in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyimide Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyimide Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyimide Fibers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyimide Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Spinning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyimide Fibers include Evonik, DowDuPont, Teijin, Jiangsu Shino New Materials, Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material, Changchun Hipolyking and Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyimide Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyimide Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyimide Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Global Polyimide Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyimide Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Power & Utilities

Chemicals & Processing

Mining

Others

Global Polyimide Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyimide Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyimide Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyimide Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyimide Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyimide Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

DowDuPont

Teijin

Jiangsu Shino New Materials

Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material

Changchun Hipolyking

Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial

