Orris Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Orris oil is extracted from the irises roots particularly called as (Iris germanica) which is a type of volatile oil. Orris oil is also called as ‘orris root butter’ or ‘butter of iris’ which has a flowery and heavy fragrance. Orris oil is extracted by steam distillation method of orris roots which is further used for industrial purposes. Orris oil appears as a pale yellow color oil with tempting and floral fragrance which is mostly used for the production of perfumes and lotions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orris Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Orris Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orris Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Orris Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orris Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steam Distillation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orris Oil include Ungarner & Company, Rakish Sandal Industries, Essential Oil Bulk, Scatters Oils, Eden Botanicals and Hermitage Oils, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orris Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orris Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Orris Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steam Distillation

Leaching Method

Global Orris Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Orris Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic Industries

Food Services

Others

Global Orris Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Orris Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orris Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orris Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orris Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Orris Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ungarner & Company

Rakish Sandal Industries

Essential Oil Bulk

Scatters Oils

Eden Botanicals

Hermitage Oils

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orris Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orris Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orris Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orris Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orris Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orris Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orris Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orris Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orris Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orris Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orris Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orris Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orris Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orris Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orris Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orris Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Orris Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Steam Distillation

4.1.3 Leaching Method

