Organolithium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organolithium belong to class of organometallic compounds which contain carbon-lithium bonds. Organolithiums are one of the major reagents used in organic synthesis mostly used to transfer the lithium atom or organic group through nucleophilic addition.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organolithium in global, including the following market information:
- Global Organolithium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Organolithium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Organolithium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organolithium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Butyl Lithium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organolithium include Rockwood Lithium, AkzoNobel and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organolithium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organolithium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organolithium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Butyl Lithium
- Phenyl Lithium
- Others
Global Organolithium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organolithium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Stabilizers
- Catalysts for Chemical Reactions
- For Synthesis of Different Polymers
- Others
Global Organolithium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organolithium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organolithium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organolithium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organolithium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Organolithium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rockwood Lithium
- AkzoNobel
- Lanxess
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organolithium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organolithium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organolithium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organolithium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organolithium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organolithium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organolithium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organolithium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organolithium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organolithium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organolithium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organolithium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organolithium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organolithium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organolithium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organolithium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Organolithium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Butyl Lithium
4.1.3 Phenyl Lithium
