Organic Dyestuff Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic dyestuffs are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated.

They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic dyestuffs are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Dyestuff in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Dyestuff Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Dyestuff Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Organic Dyestuff companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Dyestuff market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Azoic Dyestuff Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Dyestuff include BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group and Sudarshan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Dyestuff manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Dyestuff Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Azoic Dyestuff

Phthalocyanine Dyestuff

High-performance Dyestuff

Others

Global Organic Dyestuff Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics & Rubber

Others

Global Organic Dyestuff Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Dyestuff revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Dyestuff revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Dyestuff sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organic Dyestuff sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Clariant

DIC

Huntsman

Toyoink

North American Chemical

Lily Group

Heubach Group

Sudarshan

Jeco Group

Xinguang

Sanyo Color Works

Shuangle

Flint Group

Cappelle Pigment

DCC

Dainichiseika

Sunshine Pigment

Apollo Colors

FHI

Ruian Baoyuan

Yuhong New Plastic

Hongyan Pigment

PYOSA

KolorJet Chemicals

Everbright Pigment

