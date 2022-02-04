De-aromatic Solvents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

De-aromatic Solvents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global De-aromatic Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Flash Point Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of De-aromatic Solvents include ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, Idemitsu Kosan, Neste Oyj, Raj Petro Specialties, Avani Petrochem, Isu Exachem and DHC Solvent Chemie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the De-aromatic Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global De-aromatic Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Flash Point
- Medium Flash Point
- High Flash Point
Global De-aromatic Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paints, Coatings and Inks
- Metal Working
- Industrial Cleaning
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Drilling Fluids
- Consumer Products
- Others
Global De-aromatic Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies De-aromatic Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies De-aromatic Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies De-aromatic Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies De-aromatic Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExxonMobil
- Shell
- Total
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Neste Oyj
- Raj Petro Specialties
- Avani Petrochem
- Isu Exachem
- DHC Solvent Chemie
- Calumet Specialty Products
- SK Global Chemical
- CEPSA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 De-aromatic Solvents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global De-aromatic Solvents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top De-aromatic Solvents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global De-aromatic Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global De-aromatic Solvents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global De-aromatic Solvents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global De-aromatic Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 De-aromatic Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers De-aromatic Solvents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 De-aromatic Solvents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 De-aromatic Solvents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 De-aromatic Solvents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
