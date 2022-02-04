Oleyl Oleate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oleyl oleate is a wax ester obtained by formal condensation of the oleyl alcohol and oleic acid. It is light yellow to amber oily liquid with mild characteristic odor. It is a non-oil type and an effective emollient, mainly used in cosmetic formulations for greaseless skin creams, lotions and lipsticks. It is used for softness, and skin and hair preparations also used for binding and pigment dispersion in colour cosmetics applications. Oleyl oleate has various applications in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oleyl Oleate in global, including the following market information:

Global Oleyl Oleate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oleyl Oleate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Oleyl Oleate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oleyl Oleate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oleyl Oleate include Lubrizol, Sigma-Aldrich, Gentcare Natural Ingredients, Hubei Weidun Biotech, JHD Fine Chemicals, Tianmen Chengxin and Xiamen Hisunny, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oleyl Oleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oleyl Oleate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oleyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Global Oleyl Oleate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oleyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Oleyl Oleate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oleyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oleyl Oleate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oleyl Oleate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oleyl Oleate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Oleyl Oleate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Sigma-Aldrich

Gentcare Natural Ingredients

Hubei Weidun Biotech

JHD Fine Chemicals

Tianmen Chengxin

Xiamen Hisunny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oleyl Oleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oleyl Oleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oleyl Oleate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oleyl Oleate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oleyl Oleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oleyl Oleate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oleyl Oleate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oleyl Oleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oleyl Oleate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oleyl Oleate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oleyl Oleate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oleyl Oleate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oleyl Oleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleyl Oleate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oleyl Oleate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleyl Oleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oleyl Oleate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

