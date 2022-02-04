Oleyl Oleate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oleyl Oleate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Oleyl oleate is a wax ester obtained by formal condensation of the oleyl alcohol and oleic acid. It is light yellow to amber oily liquid with mild characteristic odor. It is a non-oil type and an effective emollient, mainly used in cosmetic formulations for greaseless skin creams, lotions and lipsticks. It is used for softness, and skin and hair preparations also used for binding and pigment dispersion in colour cosmetics applications. Oleyl oleate has various applications in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oleyl Oleate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oleyl Oleate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oleyl Oleate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Oleyl Oleate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oleyl Oleate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oleyl Oleate include Lubrizol, Sigma-Aldrich, Gentcare Natural Ingredients, Hubei Weidun Biotech, JHD Fine Chemicals, Tianmen Chengxin and Xiamen Hisunny, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oleyl Oleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oleyl Oleate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oleyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Others
Global Oleyl Oleate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oleyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Oleyl Oleate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oleyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oleyl Oleate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oleyl Oleate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oleyl Oleate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Oleyl Oleate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lubrizol
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Gentcare Natural Ingredients
- Hubei Weidun Biotech
- JHD Fine Chemicals
- Tianmen Chengxin
- Xiamen Hisunny
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oleyl Oleate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oleyl Oleate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oleyl Oleate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oleyl Oleate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oleyl Oleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oleyl Oleate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oleyl Oleate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oleyl Oleate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oleyl Oleate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oleyl Oleate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oleyl Oleate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oleyl Oleate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oleyl Oleate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleyl Oleate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oleyl Oleate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleyl Oleate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oleyl Oleate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food Grade
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
