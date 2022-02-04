Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report studies the fatty acids market; a fatty acid is a carboxylic acid with a long aliphatic chain, which is either saturated or unsaturated. Most naturally occurring fatty acids have an unbranched chain of an even number of carbon atoms, from 4 to 28.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oleochemical Fatty Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Oleochemical Fatty Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oleochemical Fatty Acid market was valued at 10580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Unsaturated Fatty Acids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oleochemical Fatty Acid include Wilmar, Klk, Ioi, Musim Mas, Oleon, Kao, Permata Hijau Group, Pacific Oleochemicals and Ecogreen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oleochemical Fatty Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Unsaturated Fatty Acids
- Saturated Fatty Acids
Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Soap & Detergent
- Fatty Amine and Fatty Amide
- Fatty Acid Ester
- Rubber
- Others
Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oleochemical Fatty Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oleochemical Fatty Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oleochemical Fatty Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Oleochemical Fatty Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wilmar
- Klk
- Ioi
- Musim Mas
- Oleon
- Kao
- Permata Hijau Group
- Pacific Oleochemicals
- Ecogreen
- Teck Guan
- Pt.Cisadane Raya
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Southern Acids
- Pt.Sumi Asih
- Bakrie Group
- Soci
- Godrej Industries
- Shuangma Chemical
- Dongma Oil
- Zhejiang Zanyu
- Cambridge Olein
- Shanghai Soap
- Akzonobel(Shandong Base)
- Sichuan Tianyu
- Jinda Shuangpeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oleochemical Fatty Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oleochemical Fatty Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oleochemical Fatty Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleochemical Fatty Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oleochemical Fatty Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleochemical Fatty Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
