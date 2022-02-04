Oleth Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Oleth family is polyethylene glycol ethers of oleyl alcohol in which the numbers in the name indicates the average number of ethylene oxide units. They are synthetically produced by the ethoxylation of oleyl alcohol in which the number of moles of ethylene oxide corresponds chain length required for polyethylene glycol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oleth in global, including the following market information:

Global Oleth Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oleth Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Oleth companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oleth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oleth-3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oleth include Lubrizol, Lipo Chemicals, Croda, Ele Corporation, BASF, Clariant, Jeen International and Comercial Quimica Masso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oleth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oleth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oleth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oleth-3

Oleth-5

Oleth-10

Oleth-20

Others

Global Oleth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oleth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Global Oleth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oleth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oleth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oleth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oleth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Oleth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Lipo Chemicals

Croda

Ele Corporation

BASF

Clariant

Jeen International

Comercial Quimica Masso

