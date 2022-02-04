Oilfield Drilling Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chemical formulations used for multiple functions in oil processing are termed as oilfield drilling additives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Drilling Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Oilfield Drilling Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oilfield Drilling Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dispersants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Drilling Additives include Lubrizol, AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, Imerys Oilfield, BASF and Chevron Philips Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oilfield Drilling Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dispersants

Fluid Viscosifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Biocides

Surface Modifiers

Defoamers

Others

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

AkzoNobel

DowDuPont

Imerys Oilfield

BASF

Chevron Philips Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oilfield Drilling Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Drilling Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Drilling Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Drilling Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oilfield Drilling Additives Companies

