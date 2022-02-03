February 3, 2022

Global Sports Bras Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 hours ago grandresearchstore

Sports Bras market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Bras market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Light Support
  • Medium Support
  • High Support

 

Segment by Application

  • Specialty Stores
  • Supermarket
  • E-commerce
  • Others

By Company

  • Nike
  • Adidas
  • HanesBrands
  • Lululemon Athletica
  • Brooks Sports
  • Under Armour
  • Lorna Jane
  • Decathlon
  • Puma
  • Gap
  • Wacoal
  • L Brands
  • Anta
  • Columbia Sportswear
  • Fast Retailing
  • Anita
  • Asics
  • VF
  • Triumph
  • New Balance
  • Cosmo Lady
  • Aimer
  • Lining

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Bras Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Bras Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Light Support
1.2.3 Medium Support
1.2.4 High Support
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports Bras Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Specialty Stores
1.3.3 Supermarket
1.3.4 E-commerce
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Bras Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sports Bras Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sports Bras Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sports Bras Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sports Bras by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sports Bras Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Sports Bras Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Sports Bras Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

