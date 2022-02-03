February 3, 2022

Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Power Optimizer
  • Microinverter

 

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial

By Company

  • Solar Edge
  • Enphase
  • Tigo/SMA
  • APSystems
  • i-Energy
  • Lead Solar
  • Chilicon
  • BM Solar
  • Sparq

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Middle East
  • China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Power Optimizer
1.2.3 Microinverter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Production
2.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Middle East
2.8 China Taiwan
3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

