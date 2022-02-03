Global Mechanical Presses Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Mechanical Presses market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanical Presses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Less than 2500KN

2500KN-10000KN

More than 10000KN

Segment by Application

Automotive industry

Ship Building industry

Aerospace industry

General Machine industry

Home appliances

Others

By Company

Schuler

Komatsu

JIER

Yangli

Isgec Heavy Engineering

QIQIHAR NO.2

Jsc”Tjazhmekhpress”

Aida

World

SEYI

SMS

Yadon

Rongcheng

Amada

Xuduan

Hitachi Zosen

Fagor Arrasate

Chin Fong

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mechanical Presses Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Mechanical Presses Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Less than 2500KN

1.2.3 2500KN-10000KN

1.2.4 More than 10000KN

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mechanical Presses Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive industry

1.3.3 Ship Building industry

1.3.4 Aerospace industry

1.3.5 General Machine industry

1.3.6 Home appliances

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Mechanical Presses Production

2.1 Global Mechanical Presses Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Mechanical Presses Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Mechanical Presses Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Mechanical Presses Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Mechanical Presses Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Mechanical Presses Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Mechanical Presses Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Mechanical Presses Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Mechanical Presses Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Mechanical Presses Sales by Region

