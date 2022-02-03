February 3, 2022

Global Mechanical Presses Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore

Mechanical Presses market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanical Presses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Less than 2500KN
  • 2500KN-10000KN
  • More than 10000KN

 

Segment by Application

  • Automotive industry
  • Ship Building industry
  • Aerospace industry
  • General Machine industry
  • Home appliances
  • Others

By Company

  • Schuler
  • Komatsu
  • JIER
  • Yangli
  • Isgec Heavy Engineering
  • QIQIHAR NO.2
  • Jsc”Tjazhmekhpress”
  • Aida
  • World
  • SEYI
  • SMS
  • Yadon
  • Rongcheng
  • Amada
  • Xuduan
  • Hitachi Zosen
  • Fagor Arrasate
  • Chin Fong

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mechanical Presses Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mechanical Presses Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Less than 2500KN
1.2.3 2500KN-10000KN
1.2.4 More than 10000KN
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mechanical Presses Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive industry
1.3.3 Ship Building industry
1.3.4 Aerospace industry
1.3.5 General Machine industry
1.3.6 Home appliances
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Mechanical Presses Production
2.1 Global Mechanical Presses Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Mechanical Presses Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Mechanical Presses Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Mechanical Presses Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Mechanical Presses Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Mechanical Presses Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Mechanical Presses Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Mechanical Presses Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Mechanical Presses Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Mechanical Presses Sales by Region

