Energy and Nutrition Bars Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Energy and Nutrition Bars are the bar-shaped foods intended to boost physical energy, typically containing a combination of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins and fortified with vitamins and minerals. They started out as space food for astronauts, morphed into fuel for athletes, and now theyre used by everyday folks, as a healthful food-on-the-go, able to replace entire meals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy and Nutrition Bars in global, including the following market information:
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Energy and Nutrition Bars companies in 2021 (%)
The global Energy and Nutrition Bars market was valued at 5271.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8670.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chocolate Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Energy and Nutrition Bars include Nestle, Mondelez International, Hersheys, Kelloggs, General Mills, PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company, Mars and Glanbia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Energy and Nutrition Bars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chocolate Bar
- Nut Bar
- Meal Replacement Bar
- Cereal Bar
- Proteins Bar
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets (Offline)
- Convenience Stores (Offline)
- Specialist Retailers (Offline)
- Online Retail
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Energy and Nutrition Bars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Energy and Nutrition Bars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Energy and Nutrition Bars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Energy and Nutrition Bars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nestle
- Mondelez International
- Hersheys
- Kelloggs
- General Mills
- PepsiCo
- Clif Bar & Company
- Mars
- Glanbia
- Premier Nutrition
- Sante
- Herbalife
- Abbott Laboratories
- Hormel Foods
- The Simply Good Foods Company
- NuGo Nutrition
- Caveman Foods LLC
- Danone
- Lotus Bakeries
- The Balance Bar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel
1.3 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Energy and Nutrition Bars Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Energy and Nutrition Bars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Energy and Nutrition Bars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Energy and Nutrition Bars Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy and Nutrition Bars Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Energy and Nutrition Bars Companies
