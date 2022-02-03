February 3, 2022

Global Barley Products Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Barley Products market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Barley Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pearl Barley
  • Barley Flour
  • Barley Flakes
  • Barley Grits
  • Barley Malt
  • Whole Grain Barley

 

Segment by Application

  • Food & Beverages
  • Feed
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Cosmetic

By Company

  • Cargill Group
  • Grain crop Limited
  • Malteurop Group
  • Soufflet Group
  • Crisp Malting Group
  • Global Malt
  • Ireks Gmbh
  • Muntons Plc
  • Maltexco S.A.
  • Grain Millers, Inc
  • EverGrain
  • Malt Products Corporation
  • Briess Malt & Ingredients

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Barley Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Barley Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pearl Barley
1.2.3 Barley Flour
1.2.4 Barley Flakes
1.2.5 Barley Grits
1.2.6 Barley Malt
1.2.7 Whole Grain Barley
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Barley Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Feed
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Cosmetic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Barley Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Barley Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Barley Products Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Barley Products Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Barley Products Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Barley Products by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Barley Products Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Barley Products Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Barley Products Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Barley Products Sales by Manufacturers

