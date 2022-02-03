Wall Cladding Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wall Cladding Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Wall cladding materials, as the term suggests, are the materials used in wall claddings. Wall cladding materials are used to provide protection as well as give an aesthetic look to the infrastructure. Recently, consumer interest has shifted towards design and material quality rather than the cost of wall cladding materials. Attributing to this, wall cladding materials have been gaining popularity at a rapid pace.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wall Cladding Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wall Cladding Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wall Cladding Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Wall Cladding Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wall Cladding Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood/Timber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wall Cladding Materials include James Hardie, Acme Brick, Boral Limited, Cembrit, Tata Steel, Alcoa, Saint-Gobain, Etex Group and Nichiha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wall Cladding Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wall Cladding Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Cladding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wood/Timber
- Concrete
- Brick Cladding
- Stone
- Glass
- PVC
- Tiles
- Metal
- Others
Global Wall Cladding Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Cladding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Interior
- Exterior
Global Wall Cladding Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Cladding Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wall Cladding Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wall Cladding Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wall Cladding Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Wall Cladding Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- James Hardie
- Acme Brick
- Boral Limited
- Cembrit
- Tata Steel
- Alcoa
- Saint-Gobain
- Etex Group
- Nichiha
- Armstrong Metalldecken
- CSR Limited
- FunderMax
