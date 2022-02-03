Steel Pipe Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel pipe coatings, as the name suggests, are the coatings used for the protection of steel pipes. They are used where there is involvement of chemicals, gases, liquids and other materials. Steel pipe coatings are used for the protection of pipes from corrosion, erosion and from other problems such as cavitation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Pipe Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/122779/global-steel-pipe-coatings-market-2022-2028-746

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Steel Pipe Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Pipe Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Pipe Coatings include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, DowDupont, Arkema, ShawCor, 3M and LaBarge Coating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Pipe Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Fusion Bond Epoxy

Cement-Mortar

Polyurethane

Bituminous Asphalt

Others

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Building & Construction

Mining

Automotive

Others

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

DowDupont

Arkema

ShawCor

3M

LaBarge Coating

LyondellBasell Industries

L.B. Foster

Axalta Coating Systems

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/122779/global-steel-pipe-coatings-market-2022-2028-746

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Pipe Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Pipe Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Pipe Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Pipe Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Pipe Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Pipe Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Pipe Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Pipe Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/