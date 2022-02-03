Steel Pipe Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel Pipe Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Steel pipe coatings, as the name suggests, are the coatings used for the protection of steel pipes. They are used where there is involvement of chemicals, gases, liquids and other materials. Steel pipe coatings are used for the protection of pipes from corrosion, erosion and from other problems such as cavitation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Pipe Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Steel Pipe Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Pipe Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Pipe Coatings include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, DowDupont, Arkema, ShawCor, 3M and LaBarge Coating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Pipe Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epoxy
- Fusion Bond Epoxy
- Cement-Mortar
- Polyurethane
- Bituminous Asphalt
- Others
Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Building & Construction
- Mining
- Automotive
- Others
Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Steel Pipe Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG Industries
- Akzo Nobel
- Sherwin-Williams
- BASF
- DowDupont
- Arkema
- ShawCor
- 3M
- LaBarge Coating
- LyondellBasell Industries
- L.B. Foster
- Axalta Coating Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Pipe Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Pipe Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Pipe Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Pipe Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Pipe Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Pipe Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Pipe Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Pipe Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Pipe Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
