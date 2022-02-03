Tamper Evident Labels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tamper evident labels are security labels that can detect unauthorized access to any protected object. Tamper evident labels have self-adhesive material at the base and make use of frangible face material. When tampered, it is not possible to re-apply these labels and the amount of damage done to the face material of tamper evident labels serves as indicator that the protected product is damaged or tampered with.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tamper Evident Labels in global, including the following market information:

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Tamper Evident Labels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tamper Evident Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RFID Tags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tamper Evident Labels include CCL Industries, 3M, Avery Dennison, PPG Industries, LINTEC Corporation, Brady Corporation, Covectra, UPM Reflatac and Mega Fortris. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tamper Evident Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RFID Tags

Barcode

NFC Tags

Others

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Transport and Logistics

Others

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tamper Evident Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tamper Evident Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tamper Evident Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tamper Evident Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Tamper Evident Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

C CL Industries

CL Industries 3M

Avery Dennison

PPG Industries

LINTEC Corporation

Brady Corporation

Covectra

UPM Reflatac

Mega Fortris

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tamper Evident Labels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tamper Evident Labels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tamper Evident Labels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tamper Evident Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tamper Evident Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tamper Evident Labels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tamper Evident Labels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tamper Evident Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tamper Evident Labels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tamper Evident Labels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tamper Evident Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tamper Evident Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tamper Evident Labels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tamper Evident Labels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tamper Evident Labels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tamper Evident Labels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

