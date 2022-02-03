PP Jumbo Bags Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PP Jumbo Bags market was valued at 5480.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8256.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 250 kg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PP Jumbo Bags include Berry Global Group, Greif, Conitex Sonoco, LC Packaging International, AmeriGlobe, BAG Corp, Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group and Sackmakers J&HM

Dickson and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PP Jumbo Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 250 kg

250 kg-750 kg

750 kg-1500 kg

1500 kg and Above

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical & Fertilizer

Agriculture

Food

Building & Construction

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Others

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PP Jumbo Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PP Jumbo Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PP Jumbo Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PP Jumbo Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Global Group

Greif

Conitex Sonoco

LC Packaging International

AmeriGlobe

BAG Corp

Halsted Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Sackmakers J&HM Dickson

Emmbi Industries

