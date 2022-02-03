February 3, 2022

PP Jumbo Bags Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

grandresearchstore

The global PP Jumbo Bags market was valued at 5480.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8256.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

 

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 250 kg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of PP Jumbo Bags include Berry Global Group, Greif, Conitex Sonoco, LC Packaging International, AmeriGlobe, BAG Corp, Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group and Sackmakers J&HM

 

Dickson and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

We surveyed the PP Jumbo Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Up to 250 kg
  • 250 kg-750 kg
  • 750 kg-1500 kg
  • 1500 kg and Above

 

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Chemical & Fertilizer
  • Agriculture
  • Food
  • Building & Construction
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Mining
  • Others

 

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies PP Jumbo Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies PP Jumbo Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies PP Jumbo Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies PP Jumbo Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Berry Global Group
  • Greif
  • Conitex Sonoco
  • LC Packaging International
  • AmeriGlobe
  • BAG Corp
  • Halsted Corporation
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Sackmakers J&HM Dickson
  • Emmbi Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PP Jumbo Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PP Jumbo Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PP Jumbo Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PP Jumbo Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PP Jumbo Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PP Jumbo Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PP Jumbo Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PP Jumbo Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PP Jumbo Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PP Jumbo Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PP Jumbo Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Jumbo Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PP Jumbo Bags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Jumbo Bags Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Up to 250 kg
4.1.3 250 kg-750 kg

