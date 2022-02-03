Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pipe insulation materials are designed and utilized to maintain an acceptable/desired temperature for pipes and any substances (namely steam, thermic fluid, hot air, among others) flowing through the pipe. Insulation is provided to reduce or minimize the heat loss as well as passive fire resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rock Mineral Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials include Rockwool International, Owenscorning, DowDuPont, Lfhuaneng, Murugappa Morgan, Shanghai ABM Rock Wool, NGP Industries, Goenka Rockwool and Dhanbad Rockwool Insulation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rock Mineral Wool

Glass Mineral Wool

Ceramic Fibre

Polyurethane Foam

Microporous

Aerogels

Others

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Power Plant

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockwool International

Owenscorning

DowDuPont

Lfhuaneng

Murugappa Morgan

Shanghai ABM Rock Wool

NGP Industries

Goenka Rockwool

Dhanbad Rockwool Insulation

U.P. Twiga Fiberglass

Thermocare Rockwool

Aspen Aerogels

Shree Ceramic Fibers

Montex Glass Fibre Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Product Type

