Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nitromagnesite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate include Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing, William Blythe, Cosmic Chemicals, Avantor Performance Materials, BeanTown Chemical and Columbus Chemical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nitromagnesite
- Synthetic Process
Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Additives
- Process Chemicals
- Manufacturing Explosives
- Catalysts & other Magnesium Salts
- Admixtures for Concrete
- Others
Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing
- William Blythe
- Cosmic Chemicals
- Avantor Performance Materials
- BeanTown Chemical
- Columbus Chemical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Companies
