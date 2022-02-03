Commodity Plastic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Commodity plastics are plastics that are used in high volume and wide range of applications, such as film for packaging, photographic and magnetic tape, clothing, beverage and trash containers and a variety of household products where mechanical properties and service environments are not critical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commodity Plastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Commodity Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commodity Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Commodity Plastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commodity Plastic market was valued at 461310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 555110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commodity Plastic include BASF, China Petrochemical Corporation, DuPont, Exxon Mobil, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical and The Dow Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commodity Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commodity Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Commodity Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE

PP

PVC

PET

PS

Other

Global Commodity Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Commodity Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Consumer goods

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Commodity Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Commodity Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commodity Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commodity Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commodity Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Commodity Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

China Petrochemical Corporation

DuPont

Exxon Mobil

LG Chem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company

Borealis

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

National Petrochemical Company

NOVA Chemicals

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal DSM

USI

Versalis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commodity Plastic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commodity Plastic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commodity Plastic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commodity Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commodity Plastic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commodity Plastic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commodity Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commodity Plastic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commodity Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commodity Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commodity Plastic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commodity Plastic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commodity Plastic Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commodity Plastic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

