Commodity Plastic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commodity plastics are plastics that are used in high volume and wide range of applications, such as film for packaging, photographic and magnetic tape, clothing, beverage and trash containers and a variety of household products where mechanical properties and service environments are not critical.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commodity Plastic in global, including the following market information:
- Global Commodity Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Commodity Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Commodity Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commodity Plastic market was valued at 461310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 555110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commodity Plastic include BASF, China Petrochemical Corporation, DuPont, Exxon Mobil, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical and The Dow Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commodity Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commodity Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commodity Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PE
- PP
- PVC
- PET
- PS
- Other
Global Commodity Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commodity Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Consumer goods
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Textiles
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other
Global Commodity Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commodity Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Commodity Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Commodity Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Commodity Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Commodity Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- China Petrochemical Corporation
- DuPont
- Exxon Mobil
- LG Chem
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- SABIC
- Sumitomo Chemical
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Borealis
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
- Formosa Plastics
- INEOS
- National Petrochemical Company
- NOVA Chemicals
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Royal DSM
- USI
- Versalis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commodity Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commodity Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commodity Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commodity Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commodity Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commodity Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commodity Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commodity Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commodity Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commodity Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commodity Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commodity Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commodity Plastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commodity Plastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
