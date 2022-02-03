Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene (PE) Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags include Amcor, Berry Plastics, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings, CVP Systems, Linpac Packaging, DuPont, Multisorb Technologies and ULMA Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyethylene (PE) Films
- Polyethylene Terephthalates (PET) Films
- Polypropylene (PP) Films
- Others
Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Goods
- Others
Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amcor
- Berry Plastics
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Coveris Holdings
- CVP Systems
- Linpac Packaging
- DuPont
- Multisorb Technologies
- ULMA Packaging
- Uflex
- Orics Industries
- M&Q Packaging
- Sun Packaging
- Optimum Plastics
- Zhejiang Bennett Composites
- Hubei Hawking Packaging Materials
- Beijing Yongsheng Yunjia Wrapping Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Companies
