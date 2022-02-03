Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) in global, including the following market information:

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) market was valued at 180.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 260.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Calcium Propionate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) include Niacet, Perstorp, Macco Organiques, Jiangsu MUPRO IFT, Lianyungang Tongyuan, A.M food Chemicals, Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical, Krishna Chemicals and Qingdao Baotai Refining Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade Calcium Propionate

Feed Grade Calcium Propionate

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Agricultural

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Niacet

Perstorp

Macco Organiques

Jiangsu MUPRO IFT

Lianyungang Tongyuan

A.M food Chemicals

Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical

Krishna Chemicals

Qingdao Baotai Refining Chemical

Nantong Alchemy Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium Propionate (CAS 4075-81-4) Players in Global Market

