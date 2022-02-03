Aerospace Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aerospace Plastics market was valued at 13430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Reinforced Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Plastics include Saint-Gobain, Cytec Industries, Quadrant, Hexcel, Toray, Universal Plastics, Aero Plastics & Structures, Stack Plastics and Composite Holding Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Reinforced Plastic

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Aramid Reinforced Plastic

Global Aerospace Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fuselage

Wings

Empennage

Others

Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aerospace Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Cytec Industries

Quadrant

Hexcel

Toray

Universal Plastics

Aero Plastics & Structures

Stack Plastics

Composite Holding Company

Hyosung

Kaman

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Premium Aerotec

Tech-Tool Plastics

SABIC

Toho Tenax

SGL Group

Ensinger

Curbell Plastics

Superior Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerospace Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerospace Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerospace Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerospace Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Plastics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

