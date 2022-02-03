Aerospace Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aerospace Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Aerospace Plastics market was valued at 13430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Reinforced Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Plastics include Saint-Gobain, Cytec Industries, Quadrant, Hexcel, Toray, Universal Plastics, Aero Plastics & Structures, Stack Plastics and Composite Holding Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aerospace Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aerospace Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Reinforced Plastic
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic
- Aramid Reinforced Plastic
Global Aerospace Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aerospace Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fuselage
- Wings
- Empennage
- Others
Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aerospace Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aerospace Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aerospace Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aerospace Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Aerospace Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- Cytec Industries
- Quadrant
- Hexcel
- Toray
- Universal Plastics
- Aero Plastics & Structures
- Stack Plastics
- Composite Holding Company
- Hyosung
- Kaman
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Premium Aerotec
- Tech-Tool Plastics
- SABIC
- Toho Tenax
- SGL Group
- Ensinger
- Curbell Plastics
- Superior Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Plastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Plastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Plastics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
