Carbon-Graphite Brush Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carbon-Graphite Brush market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrographite Brush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon-Graphite Brush include Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, AVO, Helwig Carbon Products, E-Carbon, Ohio, Fuji and Tris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon-Graphite Brush manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrographite Brush

Graphite Brush

Metal graphite Brush

Silver graphite Brush

Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Equipment

Automotive Application

Home Application

Micro Motors

Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon-Graphite Brush revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon-Graphite Brush revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon-Graphite Brush sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon-Graphite Brush sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mersen

Morgan

Schunk

AVO

Helwig Carbon Products

E-Carbon

Ohio

Fuji

Tris

Toyo Tanso

Dremel

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Donon

Sunki

Nantong Kangda

Morxin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon-Graphite Brush Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon-Graphite Brush Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon-Graphite Brush Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon-Graphite Brush Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon-Graphite Brush Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon-Graphite Brush Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon-Graphite Brush Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon-Graphite Brush Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

