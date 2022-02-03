Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) include FMC BioPolymer, KIMICA, SNAP Natural & Alginate Products, Cargill, Shandong Jiejing Group, JiuLong Seaweed Industry, Allforlong Bio-Tech, Bright Moon Seaweed and Lianyungang Huanyu Seaweed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FMC BioPolymer

KIMICA

SNAP Natural & Alginate Products

Cargill

Shandong Jiejing Group

JiuLong Seaweed Industry

Allforlong Bio-Tech

Bright Moon Seaweed

Lianyungang Huanyu Seaweed

Xiangyu Seaweed

Shuangcheng Seaweed

GFURI Seaweed

IRO Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Alginate (Cas 9005-36-1) Players in Global Market

