Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) include KIMICA, Shandong Jiejing Group, SNAP Natural & Alginate Products, JiuLong Seaweed Industry, Allforlong Bio-Tech, Bright Moon Seaweed, Xiangyu Seaweed, Hone Seaweed and Shuangcheng Seaweed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaecuticals
- Welding Materials
- Others
Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KIMICA
- Shandong Jiejing Group
- SNAP Natural & Alginate Products
- JiuLong Seaweed Industry
- Allforlong Bio-Tech
- Bright Moon Seaweed
- Xiangyu Seaweed
- Hone Seaweed
- Shuangcheng Seaweed
- Fengrun Seaweed
- GFURI Seaweed
- IRO Alginate
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium Alginate (Cas 9005-35-0) Players in Global Market
