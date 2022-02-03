Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gel Cellulose NanoCrystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) include CelluForce, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Borregaard Chemcel, Kemira Oyj, Daicel Corporation, Innventia, Imatra, Borregaard and Hangzhou Censli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Gel Cellulose NanoCrystals

Liquid Cellulose NanoCrystals

Solid Cellulose NanoCrystals

Automotive

Drilling Fluids

Paper Processing

Paints & Coatings

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

CelluForce

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Borregaard Chemcel

Kemira Oyj

Daicel Corporation

Innventia

Imatra

Borregaard

Hangzhou Censli

Tianjin Haojia

Qingdao Bona-tech

