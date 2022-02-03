Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gel Cellulose NanoCrystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) include CelluForce, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Borregaard Chemcel, Kemira Oyj, Daicel Corporation, Innventia, Imatra, Borregaard and Hangzhou Censli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gel Cellulose NanoCrystals
- Liquid Cellulose NanoCrystals
- Solid Cellulose NanoCrystals
Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Drilling Fluids
- Paper Processing
- Paints & Coatings
- Others
Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CelluForce
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Borregaard Chemcel
- Kemira Oyj
- Daicel Corporation
- Innventia
- Imatra
- Borregaard
- Hangzhou Censli
- Tianjin Haojia
- Qingdao Bona-tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Companies
