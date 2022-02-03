Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) market was valued at 250 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 292.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) include AkzoNobel, BASF, Baerlocher, Emery Oleochemicals, VVF LLC, IOI Oleochemicals, KLK, Pacific Oleo and PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Surfactants & Soaps

Others

Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Baerlocher

Emery Oleochemicals

VVF LLC

IOI Oleochemicals

KLK

Pacific Oleo

PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals

PT.SUMI ASIH

Acme-Hardesty

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

Twin Rivers

Yihai Kerry

Zouping Fuhai

Taiko Palm-Oleo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Palmitic Acid (CAS 57-10-3) Companies

