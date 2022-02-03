Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) include Qingdao Tianya Chemical, CP Kelco, SINOCMC CO.,LTD., The DOW Chemical Company, Akay Organics and Niran BioChemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose
- Ceramic Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose
- Textile Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose
- Others
Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Paints
- Others
Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Qingdao Tianya Chemical
- CP Kelco
- SINOCMC CO.,LTD.
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Akay Organics
- Niran BioChemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Players in Global
