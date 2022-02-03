Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) include Qingdao Tianya Chemical, CP Kelco, SINOCMC CO.,LTD., The DOW Chemical Company, Akay Organics and Niran BioChemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose

Ceramic Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose

Textile Grade Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose

Others

Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Paints

Others

Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qingdao Tianya Chemical

CP Kelco

SINOCMC CO.,LTD.

The DOW Chemical Company

Akay Organics

Niran BioChemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium CarboxyMethyl Cellulose (CMC) Players in Global

