Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
KPK Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet include Coveme, DUNMORE, Isovoltaic, Toppan, KREMPEL GmbH, Toray, Taiflex, Toyal and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- KPK Structure
- KPE Structure
- TPE Structure
- PPE Structure
- Other Types
Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Coveme
- DUNMORE
- Isovoltaic
- Toppan
- KREMPEL GmbH
- Toray
- Taiflex
- Toyal
- 3M
- SFC
- Madico
- Suzhou Sunshine New Materials Technology
- Shanghai SCH Filmtec
- Fujifilm
- ZTT
- Targray
- Hangzhou Hongfu Technologies
- Honeywell
- Jolywood
- HANGZHOU FIRST PV MATERIA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Companies
