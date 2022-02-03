Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

KPK Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet include Coveme, DUNMORE, Isovoltaic, Toppan, KREMPEL GmbH, Toray, Taiflex, Toyal and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

KPK Structure

KPE Structure

TPE Structure

PPE Structure

Other Types

Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coveme

DUNMORE

Isovoltaic

Toppan

KREMPEL GmbH

Toray

Taiflex

Toyal

3M

SFC

Madico

Suzhou Sunshine New Materials Technology

Shanghai SCH Filmtec

Fujifilm

ZTT

Targray

Hangzhou Hongfu Technologies

Honeywell

Jolywood

HANGZHOU FIRST PV MATERIA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Photovoltaic Backsheet Companies

