Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Group III Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA, BP, BASF, Chevron Oronite, AMSOIL Incorporated, Ashland and ConocoPhillips, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Group III
- Group IV
- Group V
Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Production
- Mining Industry
- Automotive
- Construction
- Other
Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Exxon Mobil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Total SA
- BP
- BASF
- Chevron Oronite
- AMSOIL Incorporated
- Ashland
- ConocoPhillips
- Chevron Corporation
- Lanxess
- Dow Chemical
- DuPont
- Calumet Specialty Products
- Eastman Chemical
- Warren Oil Company
- CLC Lubricants
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Product Type
