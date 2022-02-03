Polyaspartic Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyaspartic Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Polyaspartic Coatings market was valued at 329.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 440.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyaspartic Coatings include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sika, The Sherwin Williams Company, Covestro AG, Cipy Polyurethanes and Rust-Oleum Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyaspartic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solvent
- Powder
Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- PPG Industries
- Sika
- The Sherwin Williams Company
- Covestro AG
- Cipy Polyurethanes
- Rust-Oleum Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyaspartic Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyaspartic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyaspartic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyaspartic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyaspartic Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyaspartic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyaspartic Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyaspartic Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
