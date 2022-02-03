Polyaspartic Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyaspartic Coatings market was valued at 329.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 440.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Polyaspartic Coatings include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sika, The Sherwin Williams Company, Covestro AG, Cipy Polyurethanes and Rust-Oleum Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyaspartic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Powder

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyaspartic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries

Sika

The Sherwin Williams Company

Covestro AG

Cipy Polyurethanes

Rust-Oleum Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyaspartic Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyaspartic Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyaspartic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyaspartic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyaspartic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyaspartic Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyaspartic Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyaspartic Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyaspartic Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

