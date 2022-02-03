Refinish Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Refinish Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Refinish Paint market was valued at 6335.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7378.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refinish Paint include Axalta (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF (Germany), Sherwin-Williams (US), Kansai Paint (Japan), Nippon Paint (Japan), KCC Corporation (Korea) and AkzoNobel (Netherlands), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refinish Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refinish Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refinish Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PU
- Epoxy Resin
- Acrylic
- Other
Global Refinish Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refinish Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Refinish Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refinish Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Refinish Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Refinish Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Refinish Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Refinish Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Axalta (US)
- PPG Industries (US)
- BASF (Germany)
- Sherwin-Williams (US)
- Kansai Paint (Japan)
- Nippon Paint (Japan)
- KCC Corporation (Korea)
- AkzoNobel (Netherlands)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refinish Paint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refinish Paint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refinish Paint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refinish Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refinish Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refinish Paint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refinish Paint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refinish Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refinish Paint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refinish Paint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refinish Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refinish Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refinish Paint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refinish Paint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refinish Paint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refinish Paint Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Refinish Paint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PU
4.1.3 Epoxy Resin
