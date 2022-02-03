Printed Thermal Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Printed Thermal Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Printed Thermal Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fax Thermal Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Printed Thermal Paper include APPVION, Koehler, Oji, Mitsubishi Paper, Ricoh-thermal, PM, Nakagawa Manufacturing, Panda Paper Roll and TSI America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Printed Thermal Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Printed Thermal Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Thermal Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fax Thermal Paper
- Print Thermal Paper
Global Printed Thermal Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Thermal Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Print Shop
- Office
- Government Department
- Other
Global Printed Thermal Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Thermal Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Printed Thermal Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Printed Thermal Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Printed Thermal Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Printed Thermal Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- APPVION
- Koehler
- Oji
- Mitsubishi Paper
- Ricoh-thermal
- PM
- Nakagawa Manufacturing
- Panda Paper Roll
- TSI America
- Hansol
- Gold HuaSheng
- Siam Paper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Printed Thermal Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Printed Thermal Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Printed Thermal Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Printed Thermal Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Printed Thermal Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Printed Thermal Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Printed Thermal Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Printed Thermal Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Printed Thermal Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Printed Thermal Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Printed Thermal Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Thermal Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Thermal Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Thermal Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Thermal Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Thermal Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
