Tungsten Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Tungsten Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt Carbide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tungsten Steel include Kennametal, Baosteel, Sumitomo, FUJI Heavy Industries, MTS and Heheng Metallurgy Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tungsten Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tungsten Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tungsten Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cobalt Carbide
- Niobium Carbide
- Titanium Carbide
Global Tungsten Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tungsten Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Tungsten Steel Plate
- Cutting Tools
- Others
Global Tungsten Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tungsten Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tungsten Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tungsten Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tungsten Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tungsten Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kennametal
- Baosteel
- Sumitomo
- FUJI Heavy Industries
- MTS
- Heheng Metallurgy Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tungsten Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tungsten Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tungsten Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tungsten Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tungsten Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tungsten Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tungsten Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tungsten Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tungsten Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tungsten Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tungsten Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tungsten Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tungsten Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tungsten Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tungsten Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cobalt Carbide
