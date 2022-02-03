Welded Steel Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Global Welded Steel Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Straight Seam Welded Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The Global key manufacturers of Welded Steel Tube include Shelby Welded Tube, Vest Incorporated, Kinnari Steel, Penn Stainless Products, Kva Stainless, Torich Interational, Hofmann Industries, California Steel & Tube and Infra-Metals, etc. In 2021, the Global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Welded Steel Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welded Steel Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Welded Steel Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Straight Seam Welded Pipe

Spiral Welded Pipe

Global Welded Steel Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Welded Steel Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Instrumentation & Hydraulic Tubes

Heat Exchanger Tubes

Hygienic Tubes

Mechanical Tubes

Other

Global Welded Steel Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Welded Steel Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welded Steel Tube revenues in Global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welded Steel Tube revenues share in Global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Welded Steel Tube sales in Global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Welded Steel Tube sales share in Global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shelby Welded Tube

Vest Incorporated

Kinnari Steel

Penn Stainless Products

Kva Stainless

Torich Interational

Hofmann Industries

California Steel & Tube

Infra-Metals

J & D Tube Benders

Morris Coupling

G & J Steel & Tubing

Eagle Stainless Tube & Fabrication

Abbott Service

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welded Steel Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Welded Steel Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Welded Steel Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Welded Steel Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Welded Steel Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Welded Steel Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welded Steel Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Welded Steel Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Welded Steel Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Welded Steel Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Welded Steel Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welded Steel Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Welded Steel Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Steel Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welded Steel Tube Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Steel Tube Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

